 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $469,500

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $469,500

Featuring Amazing 1st floor Master with fireplace, split floor plan home in Harbor Oaks. Finished bonus room over garage with full bath. Chefs kitchen overlooking open floor plan with volume ceilings. Rear of home overlooks fenced yard with in-ground pool. Home is set-up for use of separated large bedroom suite and bath for extended family. Exterior landscape lighting, extra deep garage for hobbyist. The property is pleasantly landscaped. Great curb appeal. The market has been waiting for a home like this! Won't last.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News