4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $469,500

Featuring Amazing 1st floor Master with fireplace, split floor plan home in Harbor Oaks. Finished bonus room over garage with full bath. Chefs kitchen overlooking open floor plan with volume ceilings. Rear of home overlooks fenced yard with in-ground pool. Home is set-up for use of separated large bedroom suite and bath for extended family. Exterior landscape lighting, extra deep garage for hobbyist. The property is pleasantly landscaped. Great curb appeal. The market has been waiting for a home like this! Won't last.