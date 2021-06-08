Just 10 minutes to the beach plus a country club lifestyle! Walk, bike, run, play golf...club dining and activities with no fees... Ready to occupy 4 bedroom/3.5 bath bright and light filled home offers everything we all need-serenity, shelter, comfort and space ! Ideal for multi generational living with a bonus space of approximately 1000 sq ft in an insulated lower level waiting for your own personalization... This 1 of a kind customized home on a deep wooded lot includes upgrades galore and oodles of space to make it your forever address... Eat in kitchen with island and grill, commercial vent, large dining room...Hunter Douglas shades... Andersen windows... Gorgeous hardwood floors...dimmers throughout... central vacuum system...skylights on both levels... Work from home or just relax in the den or study. Large living room...Fireplace with gas insert easily can convert to burn wood. Prewired in den for sound and ceiling fan. The garage door is double insulated with room for 2 cars, the driveway easily accommodates multiple vehicles as well as ample street parking. Twin 40 gal hot water heaters,2 zone HVAC, 3 electric panels.... Harbor Pines offers a premier lifestyle with no Home Owner's Association and no fees.. With so many pluses bring the family...this house is ready and waiting for you! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $461,000
