Welcome Home to 144 Crystal Lake. Enjoy your relaxing pool or sit under the gazebo and enjoy lakefront views. Who says you can't have two masters? This 4 bed 3.5 bath custom built country estate features a master on the main floor with two walk in closets, and master bath with marble counters, dual vanity, and jacuzzi. An open concept kitchen with granite counters, EIK/Dinette area, high ceiling great room, dining room, den/office/5th bedroom, a half bath and a mud room round out the 1st floor (which has a built in sound system throughout). The 2nd master is located on the 2nd floor, with its own master bath also featuring granite counters and dual vanity. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms and 3rd full bath complete the upper level. The partially finished basement is waiting for you to make it your own, with 2 rooms already complete and plumbing setup for that 4th bathroom. The majority of the house is concrete construction walls floor to ceiling with minimal timber used in the build out, and several custom built handmade archways throughout the entire hose. For you pet lovers, the entire plot is surrounded by an invisible fence, there's even an invisible fence inside! (to keep fido from going upstairs). The home is really an entertainer's delight - whether you are entertaining indoors, outdoors, or both. Please TEXT Steve for showings 732-991-8704.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $454,999
