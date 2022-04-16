Now's your chance to get a brand new home without having to settle for development living. This beautiful 2 story home is located on a wooded 1+ acre lot and features an open layout with all the amenities that todays buyers desire. The large Kitchen with center island, stainless appliances and your choice of solid surface counters is open to the family room. Beautiful wood look laminate floors will be throughout the first floor. There's a Gas fireplace in the family room. Front room on first floor can be a living room, den, office, you decide. 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, including the master with walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Act fast and pick your colors! Call listing agent for details
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $450,000
