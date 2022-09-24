This impressive two-story home features open 2 story foyer and open 2 story family room. Formal living room and dining room and large eat-in kitchen with island. There's a bedroom and full bath on the first floor which could be used as an office or in-law suite. Upstairs are the master suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, shower stall and toilet room. There's two more spacious bedrooms upstairs and a hall bath. Full unfinished basement. NOTE; The home pictured in this listing is another home that was previously built by the Seller, the subject home is currently under construction. Home is framed and under roof. But still time to pick your colors.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WILDWOOD — A pop-up car rally is set to take place in the city starting Friday, although some participants appear to have arrived early.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP —The Township Council authorized a report on Sept. 13 that lays out new, local standards on the growing marijuana industry.
HAMMONTON — A visit to Wharton State Forest makes the existence of the Jersey Devil seem plausible.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has agreed to make direct payments and in-kind contributions to its host township.
Rasmiyyah Ali visited Wards Pastry in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon desperate to savor the last treats she'll ever buy from one of her fav…
PLEASANTVILLE — The president of the local school board admitted Wednesday he agreed to support the board’s solicitor in exchange for help att…
OCEAN CITY — Students, parents and some teachers gathered Sunday morning on the Boardwalk and marched around Ocean City High School in a publi…
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council postponed acceptance of high bids from a Sept. 14 online real state auction after a bidder said at Wednesday nigh…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday supported a plan to create a cannabis-frien…
Tootsie Barron must possess a little bit of grit to muscle her way into the male-dominated world of organized crime writing.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE