4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $449,900

This impressive two-story home features open 2 story foyer and open 2 story family room. Formal living room and dining room and large eat-in kitchen with island. There's a bedroom and full bath on the first floor which could be used as an office or in-law suite. Upstairs are the master suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, shower stall and toilet room. There's two more spacious bedrooms upstairs and a hall bath. Full unfinished basement. NOTE; The home pictured in this listing is another home that was previously built by the Seller, the subject home is currently under construction. Home is framed and under roof. But still time to pick your colors.