4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $445,000

WELCOME HOME... This magnificent Ryan Built model has all the extras! 1948 sq. ft. PLUS a large finished basement that includes an Office Area and Laundry Area. The house features a great open layout with beautiful hardwood thorough out, family room and a morning/breakfast room with a beautiful kitchen , all stainless appliances with gas stove. Then there's a dining room, living room and half bath. On the 2nd floor, the master bedroom has a bath with double vanity sink, soaking tub and tile shower. Then there's 3 more bedrooms with large closets and another full bath. Like to entertain? Got it covered! Enjoy BBQing on your deck and have fun on your gorgeous 16x32 inground pool. The property has large fenced yard, professional landscaping and plenty of storage available through out the home along with a 2-car garage. This Home Has It All!!!! DON'T WAIT, CALL TODAY!!!!

