 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $443,640

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $443,640

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $443,640

The Northwest by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,867 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, an upstairs loft area, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Northwest has it all! The eat-in kitchen boasts a modern island and plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining. The kitchen area flows into the family room creating an open concept living space for you and your family. Need room to spread out? Youll find an informal dining room and living room at the front of the home. Upstairs, the 4 bedrooms and loft area provide enough space for everyone to relax and recharge!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News