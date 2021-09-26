The Northwest by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,867 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, an upstairs loft area, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Northwest has it all! The eat-in kitchen boasts a modern island and plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining. The kitchen area flows into the family room creating an open concept living space for you and your family. Need room to spread out? Youll find an informal dining room and living room at the front of the home. Upstairs, the 4 bedrooms and loft area provide enough space for everyone to relax and recharge!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $443,640
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — A hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro will open a restaurant in Caesars Atlantic City and renovate hotel rooms there.
TRENTON — Workers at child care centers have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated under an executive order announced Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Casino Reinvestment Development Authority effort to buy problem rooming houses to renovate or demolish them was criticized T…
An Atlantic City man was one of 11 people indicted as part of a “hit squad” within the state prison system organized to commit assaults on beh…
Cedar Creek High School graduate and starting Rutgers cornerback Malachi “Max” Melton has been suspended for the team’s game at Michigan on Saturday.
OCEAN CITY — No doubt about it; the spotted lanternflies have reached the beach.
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Jail Warden Charles Warren resigned Monday, just before a hearing with a federal judge in a lawsuit by inmates w…
The “devious lick” trend encourages kids to steal items from schools and destroy property while filming themselves committing the crimes.
ATLANTIC CITY — While local officials heralded the beginning of the end of Atlantic City’s status as a “food desert,” some members of the publ…
OCEAN CITY — A construction project on one of the city’s busiest corners has drawn complaints because there is little room on a narrow, tempor…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE