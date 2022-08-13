4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $439,000

NEWER CONSTRUCTION! Honorable Estates and their team did it again. This single family rancher was purchased in December, 2019 and was completely taking down to the foundation. A lot of blood, sweat and tears was put into this project so that the next homeowners could enjoy their forever home! If you have dual monitors, the best way to view this property is to open the Virtual Tour, hit the play button at the lower left-hand corner and read along as the tour plays. When you first walk in, you'll be impressed with the large living area and opened floor plan that flows into the dining area. There is vinyl laminate flooring throughout that transitions from room to room as well as LED accent lighting and ceiling fans in every room. One of the small details that you'll notice first is that this house was wired for convenience so there are multiple electrical outlets every few feet in every room of the house. Enter into the kitchen and you can't help but to notice the clean lines starting off with the shiplap accent wall with attached writing area / charging station. There is an oversized double french door that leads outside and is great for moving large items in or out of your new home. The kitchen features soft-close white shaker cabinets with accent moulding, white 'Carrara Marble' granite countertops, spice rack and two lazy susan's in your cabinet lowers, deep stainless sink with a Britt commercial pull-down sprayer, 5-burner gas stove and a 30 cu. ft. Samsung Bespoke 3-door refrigerator with a beverage center (left door opens two different ways). On the other side of the house is your half bath and the first floor Master Bedroom which features a towel closet and a large 9' x 8' walk-in closet. Let's talk about that Master Bathroom Suite! It is large, spacious and has everything you need for a spa-like experience. It has two sinks with plenty of vanity storage, large walk-in shower with a bench and a shawbox and deep corner soaking tub with white 'Carrara Marble' granite and Corso Italia accent walls that really brings out the beauty in this space. This bathroom suite also features a bluetooth fan so you can listen to your music while soaking in your tub as you relax next to the ambient lighting of some candles. Upstairs, you'll find three (3) nicely sized bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpet, ceiling fans and LED accent lighting. The one larger room has two closets. The hallway has attic access both with pull-down stairs as well as a side entry door to access other parts of the house as well as your electrical panel box and some plumbing. In the hallway, you'll find space for your washer & dryer. This is also where your Rheem water heater is located. The upstairs bathroom features dual sinks and a bathtub/shower combo. This bathroom also has a bluetooth fan with a nightlight/mood light feature. This home has everything that you would expect including a very large front yard sitting on 1.75 acres of land on a corner lot and includes a 2-10 Buyers Home Warranty. If you have been looking for a larger New Construction home, that is very competitively priced, then don't delay! Schedule your Showing TODAY before it's too late!