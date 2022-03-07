4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,900

This meticulous and beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 ba home will knock your socks off! You walk into such a great foyer with tons of light. This home boasts lots of love and appeal. There is something for everyone. There is a redone kitchen with and island, granite counters, 2 stairway entries to a loft feel upstairs to separate the bedrooms. French doors that lead into a master bedroom with a sitting area, his and her closets and a redone bathroom. The solar is easily transferred and saves tons of money. There is a finished basement and behind it all is tons and tons of storage. Enjoy the quiet and desired Wood Hollow development with your family as they have.