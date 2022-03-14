Welcome to Equestrian Estates, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in EHT. Beautiful, brick front, very well maintained home in move-in ready condition, with many windows for natural light. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,400 sq. feet of living space. The charm of this home will strike you as soon as you walk in the door. Beautiful kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, plenty of space for storage, which opens to the sun-drenched morning room overlooking a wooded back yard. The kitchen and living room boasts an open floor plan perfect for hosting parties and family gatherings. Hardwood flooring all throughout the first floor, cozy carpet throughout the bedrooms upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, with two large walk-in closets and great size master bathroom. This house has a 4.5 foot crawl space on a concrete slab, for plenty of excess storage. Desired side entry two car garage. Located on a quiet, limited traffic street. This house won’t last, schedule your private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,900
