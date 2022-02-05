**SMART HOME BUILT IN 2020 BY D.R.HORTON BUILDERS**NORTHWEST MODEL**3,032 SQ FT**FIRST FLOOR 9' CEILING**FRONT PORCH**4BD,2.5 BATH W/TWO CAR FINISHED GARAGE**WATER FILTER SYSTEM**GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER W/BACKSPLASH TILES**2ND FLOOR LOFT**CEILING LIGHTS**WALK IN CLOSETS**WOOD FACING BACK YARD** Rarely does an opportunity present itself to acquire most enviable and exclusive property. Cool, Calm and Sophisticated with refreshing edge, This home enveloped in light and comfort. Walking in the front door, you have an enticing living room/dining room. Entire first floor adorned with laminated floor making it undemanding to keep clean and keep allergens down. Love Cooking?? Then, here is your Exquisite gourmet style kitchen with abundance of kitchen cabinets, back splash tiles, prodigious granite center Island and PANTRY. The kitchen overlooks the family room area which serves as a gathering place with your loved ones. On the top floor, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms including the ultimate parent's retreat Master suite with multiple walk-in closets. Master bath is a luxurious pamper zone with double vanity and the shower is spacious enough for two adjacent to huge walk-in closet. 2-10 BUILDERS WARRANTY! Enjoy all the cool benefits SMART HOME has to offer. Profess your ownership before someone else does! EASY TO SHOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,900
