4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

Very well kept 4BD 3.5 BA Jefferson Model located in Ridgewood Estates. The sellers have taken pride in their home and it shows. There is beautiful HW flooring in the living room, dining room and the oversized family room, which also has a fireplace. The EIK has many upgrades including 32 in. Cabinets, SS appliances, double wall oven, granite counters and a large center island that seats a minimum of 4 to 6 stools. The kitchen overlooks the family room and large Morning Room (17’4 X 9’1). Upstairs has 4 generous sized BD’s with the Master BD having an addl sitting area and large walk in closet. The Master BATH has a jetted tub along with a separate shower stall and double sink vanity. There is a full finished basement with a FULL BATH too, and a separate theater room. Outside features nice landscaping, a WELL for irrigation only which saves on your water bill and the home is located on a corner. There is also a large finished patio. The seller has SOLAR PANELS which is a 20 year lease with 16 years remaining. The monthly payment is $140.00 and the new buyer will be responsible for transferring the lease into their name. Easy to show with short notice. Seller will be home for the showing.