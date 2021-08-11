4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

Spectacular designed home. First floor all cathedral ceilings which give you a great bright and airy filling. The seller did up grated this model by adding off the kitchen a large room as siting or extra dining room, with a lot of windows and sliding door to the patio. The kitchen all open space with central Island. also a beautiful living room. TV room, and extra sitting room/office. Large Powder room. Second floor has 4 large bed rooms and 2 full bath. The master bed room is very spacious, walking closet, Bath with a Jacuzzi and shower. Full basement w/added eight for future finishing. located in private cull de sac. Chandelier is excluded in the sale.