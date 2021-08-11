 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

Spectacular designed home. First floor all cathedral ceilings which give you a great bright and airy filling. The seller did up grated this model by adding off the kitchen a large room as siting or extra dining room, with a lot of windows and sliding door to the patio. The kitchen all open space with central Island. also a beautiful living room. TV room, and extra sitting room/office. Large Powder room. Second floor has 4 large bed rooms and 2 full bath. The master bed room is very spacious, walking closet, Bath with a Jacuzzi and shower. Full basement w/added eight for future finishing. located in private cull de sac. Chandelier is excluded in the sale.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News