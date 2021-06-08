AN AURA OF CALM AND WARMTH** BEAUTY, VALUE, & COMFORT** 3,300 SQ FT** HOME OFFICE** MULTI ZONED HVAC** GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR** DIMMER LIGHTS** SPRINKLER SYSTEM**PUBLIC WATER & SEWER**MULTI LEVEL DECK WITH GAZEBBO** The dramatic foyer of the COURTLAND MODEL instantly welcomes with its soaring ceiling which brings an abundance of natural light throughout the foyer. A gorgeous and flexible layout that allows for functional and modern living indoor & outdoor. From the moment you step into this spectacular home, you will find a living room flooded with natural sunlight adjacent to large dining room. Love cooking? Exquisite gourmet kitchen with lavish granite, plenty of cabinets & counter space. The kitchen with backsplash tiles accentuates style, openness and brightness. Gorgeous family room with gleaming hardwood floor & the fireplace transforms this room into a cozy haven on a chilly winter night. On the top level, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms w/a Master suite, not just having adequate size with high ceiling, but also offers private bath & a walk in closet is a wow factor. Master bath tub is ideal for quiet bath contemplation. Unfinished basement w/high ceiling has potential to be finished & it's a perfect spot to set a pool table for a few rounds with your buddies, make your own gym, or use it for storage. All season room, sliding door opens out to TREX DECK which is an ideal spot for sunbathing, read your favorite book on the swing or have BBQ gatherings. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $419,900
