4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $419,900

FABULOUS 4 BDRM/2.5BTH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN A GREAT LOCATION BORDERING SOMERS POINT AND LINWOOD AND MINUTES AWAY FROM SJ BEACHES! HOME FEATURES H/W FLOORS THRUOUT WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND MASSIVE CORNER LOT AND FENCED IN BACK YARD! PLENTY OF SPACE FOR A POOL! ENORMOUS SHED WITH ELECTRIC AND GARAGE DOOR FOR WORKSHOP OR TOYS! EVERY SINGLE ROOM IN THIS HOUSE IS SPACIOUS FROM FORMAL DINING ROOM TO ALL BEDROOMS. AMPLE ROOM INSIDE AND OUT WITH OVER 3500 SQ FT! SIDE ENTRY GARAGE FROM STONEY CREEK DRIVE. SAVE ON WATER BILL WITH WELL FOR SPRINKLERS AND OUTDOOR USE. FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED! NICELY MAINTAINED AND CAN CLOSE QUICKLY!