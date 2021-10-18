FABULOUS 4 BDRM/2.5BTH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN A GREAT LOCATION BORDERING SOMERS POINT AND LINWOOD AND MINUTES AWAY FROM SJ BEACHES! HOME FEATURES H/W FLOORS THRUOUT WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND MASSIVE CORNER LOT AND FENCED IN BACK YARD! PLENTY OF SPACE FOR A POOL! ENORMOUS SHED WITH ELECTRIC AND GARAGE DOOR FOR WORKSHOP OR TOYS! EVERY SINGLE ROOM IN THIS HOUSE IS SPACIOUS FROM FORMAL DINING ROOM TO ALL BEDROOMS. AMPLE ROOM INSIDE AND OUT WITH OVER 3500 SQ FT! SIDE ENTRY GARAGE FROM STONEY CREEK DRIVE. SAVE ON WATER BILL WITH WELL FOR SPRINKLERS AND OUTDOOR USE. FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED! NICELY MAINTAINED AND CAN CLOSE QUICKLY!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
ATLANTIC CITY — CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Terry Glebocki has resigned after turning around the finances of one of the city’s larger casinos d…
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and replace the board president during a meeting Tuesda…
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecu…
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey gambling regulators on Thursday approved the sale of half of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort to the Ilitch orga…
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
Two men were arrested Tuesday in the May fatal shooting of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, in Atlantic City, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shil…
A Friday vote by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission pulled the rug out from under plans for a medical cannabis site in Middle Township.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE