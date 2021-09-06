********WELCOME HOME TO SEA PINE ESTATES! ABSOLUTE PERFECTION!THIS IS A MUST SEE-BRING YOUR MOST FUSSIEST BUYERS! WOW THIS 2 STORY IS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. THIS IS THE THAT ONE YOUR BUYERS HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT WITH WITH UPGRADES GALORE. NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN-MODEL PERFECT WITH OPEN CONCEPT/BRIGHT AND AIRY FLOORPLAN 4 BR 2.5 BA W/ FULL BASEMENT AND APPROX 2700 SQ FEET OF LIVING SPACE NOT INCLUDING THE BASEMENT! MAGNIFICENT TO DIE FOR NEW CHEF KITCHEN W/ NO EXPENSES SPARED INC MUST SEE HIGH END GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND FULL WALL SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, KITCHEN CENTER ISLAND W/CHERRY CABINETS. CUSTOM WOOD TRIM THROUGHOUT. ENORMOUS DINING ROOM ANOTHER MUST SEE. THE CONDITION AND AMENITIES/FINISHES IN THIS HOME ARE A RARE FIND.NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN. ELEVATED PAVER PATIO IN A PEACEFUL REAR YARD. 9 FOOT CEILINGS ON 1ST.SPECTACULAR STUCCO EXTERIOR ONE OF THE FINEST AND LARGEST HOMES IN COMMUNITY! THIS PICTURESQUE SHOWPLACE HAS GREAT CURB APPEAL AND SPACIOUS LAYOUT.LARGE MASTER SUITE AND BATH,IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED W/ LUSH LANDSCAPING AND PRIVACY.GENEROUS BEDROOM SIZES,CHEF KITCHEN, DESIGNER UPGRADES AND SO MUCH MORE!THIS IS THE ONE AND EZ TO SHOW IN POPULAR SEA PINE ESTATES CLOSE TO EVERYTHING BUT PEACE AND QUIET AT HOME!Located only minutes to beaches, boardwalk, nightlife, dining, and tons of activities in popular neighboring towns of Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point and Ocean City!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $419,900
