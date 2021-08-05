4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $415,000

Have you been endlessly searching and dreaming about that new construction or updated home with all the modern feels that you have not been able to find? Well look no further! Your 6 month young home in Crystal Lake that was completed in January of 2021 has finally arrived, and it's waiting for you to pack your bags to move! This 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom boasts the desired open floor plan and contemporary finishes. Upstairs hosts an additional loft multipurpose room and bedroom with private third full bathroom. New everything throughout!! Back of the home faces the woods for additional privacy. Contact us today for your showing- this home will not last long.