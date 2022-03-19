 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $415,000

Welcome home to the newer construction single family in the desirable Crystal Lakes neighborhood! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Upstairs showcases a master suite with huge walk-in closet and attached full bathroom along with 3 additional bedrooms, upstairs laundry room and full bath with tub in the hallway. Downstairs features an open concept layout making it the perfect space to enjoy with family and friends. A large living room is open to the kitchen which has a matching stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, large pantry and white shaker cabinets with black hardware and soft close feature. Sliding glass doors open to a deck overlooking the wooded lake area and a fully fenced backyard.

