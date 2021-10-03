***EHT NEW LISTING ALERT***4 BED 4 BATH***FINISHED BASEMENT***BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS***FIREPLACE***SPACIOUS YARD***~Welcome to the Reserve at English Creek! This beautiful two story home offers over 3,000 sqft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, along with a full finished basement. Upon entering you will notice the gorgeous foyer with large glass windows boasting plenty of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors in the dining room, leading to your eat in kitchen with an island. The kitchen is open to the living space, making it perfect for entertaining. There you will find a nice gas fireplace along with brand new carpet. The converted 2 car garage attached is excellent for an entertainment space, gym, or large office! Upstairs to the right there are two bedrooms, both with walk in closets! The master is very spacious, with double doors, vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet, a master bathroom with a large tub and double vanity. There is one other bedroom along with another full bath, washer and dryer also located on the second floor. The finished basement offers a separate entrance, half bathroom, sink/cabinet space, and a few other rooms with closets. This home has so much to offer, and is waiting for you to make it yours. Call to book your showing today, this beauty will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $414,900
