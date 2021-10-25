4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $410,000

Step into this beautiful Sea Pine Estates Home that just hit the market in Egg Harbor Township!! This 2013 Ravenna Model Ryan Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,640 sq ft of living space. Upon arriving, you will drive up to a well manicured front lawn with perennial flower gardens to add personality and color. Equipped with a sprinkler system throughout, you will enjoy low maintenance gardening. The main floor of the home features a Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, and additional room that can be used as an Office/Den/Playroom. The kitchen comes equipped with center island, pantry and appliances. Off the kitchen you will find sliding glass doors leading to a built on beautifully stained deck. Also on the main floor is a 1/2 bath powder room and access to a 2 car garage! Head upstairs where you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a super convenient upstairs laundry room with built in shelving and additional storage space! Make your way to the lower level and you will find a fully finished basement and bonus room that could be turned into a 5th bedroom! Custom made blinds throughout the entire home. During the summer, enjoy privacy with a vinyl fenced in lot that boasts a large side yard for endless possibilities for entertaining. Sellers will include the pool table and rack for a reasonable price. This home has been meticulously maintained and it shows! Quick Close available!