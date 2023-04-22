Welcome to 306 Hidden Oak Road. This showcase corner property is the gem of the best neighborhood in all of Egg Harbor Township! This truly is the best neighborhood in all of EHT, where everyone keeps their homes immaculately and has close proximity to everywhere you want! You’re literally right in the middle of everything! Only a 15 to 20 minute drive to Ocean City Boardwalk, Atlantic City, Hamilton Commons, Consumer Square, Hamilton Mall, and only 5 minutes to the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway. Most importantly you are only a 5 minute walk to the best Ice Cream in the area at Little’s Diary Bar, this is almost dangerously close!! This home has been entirely redone with care and consideration given to every detail. From the craftsman style porch posts, to the batten board accent wall, to all of the updated light fixtures, every detail has been covered and is at the forefront of design. Be ready to move right in and just bring your bags as the seller is willing to include all of their perfectly selected furnishings. Enter into the foyer with the formal living room to your left which has massive windows that let in all that beautiful sunlight. Step back through the main hall passing by the fully renovated half bath on the main floor. Then you enter into an entirely open concept Kitchen, Dining, and Family Room. This open concept layout is an entertainer's dream. This entirely redone kitchen has a massive 8 foot island, white Quartzite countertops, White Shaker Style Cabinets with brushed gold hardware, Stainless Steel appliances and hood vent, and a hidden microwave for loads of counter space! Head out the back sliding glass doors to your covered porch that also opens up to an uncovered sundeck. This backyard is meant for a party, with lighting that sets a great evening dinner party with tons of space on the deck. Step off the deck and head around to your custom matched storage shed along with an outdoor shower to wash off those sandy toes after a long day at Beach! The second floor has 4 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom that has been totally refinished within the last two years. Head down the hall to the Primary Suite with vaulted ceilings, beautiful hanging crystal chandelier, walk-in closet, and totally redone on-suite. The on-suite bathroom has a fully tiled Carrera marble shower from floor to ceiling, which is fully glass enclosed, and offers 3 shower heads with the massive overhead shower. Hardwood floors throughout the rest of this entire home which also offers a brand-new roof and hot water heater which have been replaced in the last year. The basement is also ready for finishing as the homeowner just had it entirely waterproofed, where you can let your imagination run wild in creating your own man-cave, play space, or guest room and bath. Schedule your showing today, this one won’t last!