4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $399,000

Amazing family home located in one of EHT's most desirable neighborhoods. Grande foyer, hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, office or formal living room, dining room, gorgeous eat in kitchen w quartz counters, tile backsplash and newer stainless appliances. Cozy family room w gas stone fireplace. Upstairs features 3 large bedroom all with closets organizers and a huge master w 2 walk in closets, double vanity and soaking tub. Full basement w high ceilings and plenty of room for storage. Spacious laundry room and 2 car garage. Solar was recently put on and is a great savings on utilities! This one won't last.