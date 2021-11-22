 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $399,000

Amazing family home located in one of EHT's most desirable neighborhoods. Grande foyer, hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, office or formal living room, dining room, gorgeous eat in kitchen w quartz counters, tile backsplash and newer stainless appliances. Cozy family room w gas stone fireplace. Upstairs features 3 large bedroom all with closets organizers and a huge master w 2 walk in closets, double vanity and soaking tub. Full basement w high ceilings and plenty of room for storage. Spacious laundry room and 2 car garage. Solar was recently put on and is a great savings on utilities! This one won't last.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News