4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $399,000

Beautiful four bedroom home in the highly desirable Oceanaire Development in Egg Harbor Township. Just minutes from Ocean City and Somers Point. Meticulously maintained, featuring a fenced in yard with a paver stone patio and a hot tub with a retractable awning. It also has as a covered front porch, partially finished basement recreation room with a bar. Roof is less than 2 years old as are many of the windows. The house has had a solar lease for the past 6 years making it environmentally friendly and energy efficient.