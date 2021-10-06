Two story 2,696 sq. ft. 4-5 bedroom home with 2.5 baths, a basement and beautiful rear yard with an in-ground heated swimming pool with large deck for entertaining. In addition to a separate dinning areas this home features a large kitchen which connects to a family-room providing plenty of room. A large on-suite with tub and separate shower plus his and her sinks with a large walk-in closet. A good size partially finished basement with extra storage space. A double attached garage. The house has Solar Panels which monthly cost are $97.02 to keep your energy bills low with only 7 years left on the lease. Recently installed a Instance Hot water System. HVAC was recently installed. Ceramic tile on the first floor with wall to wall carpet in all bedroom and second floor. Make your appointment to see this this house built with plenty of room.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $389,000
