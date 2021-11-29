 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $379,990

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $379,990

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $379,990

The Durham by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 1,906 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Durham gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want! Youll immediately feel at home as you enter into the spacious family room. This living space flows nicely into the dining area and then kitchen, which highlights a large, modern island. Upstairs, the four bedrooms provide enough space for everyone, and the second floor laundry room simplifies an everyday chore!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News