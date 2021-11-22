4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $379,900

Bring the whole family to this spacious four bedroom, well maintained home is ready for your crew. Separate living room, dining room and library (with CUSTOM BOOK SHELF, give space and access to the kitchen. You will love the flow from room to room. The EIK has a center island and room for a few cooks to help with entertaining. You will have a pantry in the kitchen along with cabinets, cabinets, and cabinets. There is also a desk area for homework or paperwork. The two car attached garage has a key pad and remotes for access. Powder room is stationed by the front door and two closets for his and her coats. Full unfinished basement comes with the pool table. The laundry is upstairs with the bedrooms so no escorting the laundry through the house. The 4 big bedrooms have decent size closets. The Large Primary bedroom has walk-in closet with an ironing board installed. Primary bathroom has a stall shower, jacuzzi tub, new fixtures and counter top. Bedroom number 1 has walk in closet. Upstairs bathroom has new counter and fixtures. Toilet-seats are antimicrobial and slow close lids. This home also has a whole house humidifier. The Backyard has a paver patio and area for table and chairs among the beautiful landscaping. Come see this ready to love home. Seller will transfer home warranty at closing.