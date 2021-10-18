4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $379,000

Meticulously maintained 4 bedroom family home located in a desired part of Egg Harbor Township. Beyond the expected features of living room, dining room and well appointed kitchen with adjacent spacious family room; this property has more than one surprise. The finished basement for example has multiple rooms predominantly completed with appealing tile flooring. The master suite not only includes a lovely bath and bedroom, but also a significantly sized area that could be a private study or workout room. Seller shares the difference makers that sealed the deal for them to buy this former MODEL home are the fireplace, the crown molding, the wains coating and the vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The two car attached garage has tile finishing on the walls. Corner lot with full back yard, 5 zone sprinkler system and storage shed occupies a commanding position. All window treatments included. This home is what many smart buyers have been waiting for and should sell quickly. Make this house your home!