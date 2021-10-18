Meticulously maintained 4 bedroom family home located in a desired part of Egg Harbor Township. Beyond the expected features of living room, dining room and well appointed kitchen with adjacent spacious family room; this property has more than one surprise. The finished basement for example has multiple rooms predominantly completed with appealing tile flooring. The master suite not only includes a lovely bath and bedroom, but also a significantly sized area that could be a private study or workout room. Seller shares the difference makers that sealed the deal for them to buy this former MODEL home are the fireplace, the crown molding, the wains coating and the vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. The two car attached garage has tile finishing on the walls. Corner lot with full back yard, 5 zone sprinkler system and storage shed occupies a commanding position. All window treatments included. This home is what many smart buyers have been waiting for and should sell quickly. Make this house your home!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
ATLANTIC CITY — CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Terry Glebocki has resigned after turning around the finances of one of the city’s larger casinos d…
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and replace the board president during a meeting Tuesda…
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecu…
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey gambling regulators on Thursday approved the sale of half of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort to the Ilitch orga…
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
Two men were arrested Tuesday in the May fatal shooting of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, in Atlantic City, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shil…
A Friday vote by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission pulled the rug out from under plans for a medical cannabis site in Middle Township.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE