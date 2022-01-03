 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $374,500

Be prepared to be impressed when you pull up to this beautiful four bedroom three bath home. The living room features a cathedral ceiling and a cozy gas fireplace. a The formal dining room and eat-in kitchen overlooking the family room will make holiday gatherings special. Outside the beautiful fenced yard is perfect for summer entertaining with a deck, pergola, stunning stone fireplace and sprinkler system to keep the yard looking pristine. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms and two baths. Need storage? The full basement offers plenty of storage and the possiblity of expanding living space. All this in a nice community just minutes to beaches and shopping. More pictures to come after New Year. No showings until January 3.

