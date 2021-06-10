4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $369,000

 Skip to main content
Great neighborhood. 2 story foyer, this house boasts of 3368 sq ft above ground, plus a full finished basement with a bathroom, and a 2 car garage. 4 good size bedrooms upstairs and 2 full bathrooms, plus and office or 5th bedroom on the main floor. the large Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings & large bath with double sinks. Downstairs has a large eat in kitchen, living room, dining room & family room that leads out to Fenced yard with pool built into the deck. Brand new central air just replaced for up & downstairs. Hook up for electric car installed outside garage. Being sold AS IS View More

