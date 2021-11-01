YOUR FAMILY'S NEW HOME HAS ARRIVED! Welcome to This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Contemporary Home in Cambridge Crossing! As You Enter This Warm and Welcoming Home, You Will Find a Large Combined Family/Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings. The Welcoming Eat-In Kitchen Features Light Brown Cabinetry, Double Sink and Plenty of Room for Cooking and Entertaining! Powder Room and Coat Closet Also on 1st Floor. Enjoy the Decorative Custom Door that Leads to the Partially Finished Basement. Fully Carpeted in the Finished Section, This is the Perfect Place for the Playroom, Workout Room or Could Easily be Turned into a 5th Bedroom. The Basement Also Features Extra Storage and The Washer and Dryer. The Four Bedrooms on the Second Floor of the Home Are Very Spacious and Full of Bright Sunshine. The Master Bedroom Features Cathedral Ceilings, Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-In Closet, and a Master Bath With Double Sinks. Large Hallway Closet and Attic Complete the Second Level. Situated on a Cul-De-Sac, this Home Has a Multi-Zone Irrigation System, Built in Fire Pit, and Lots of Privacy With the Tree Lined Back Yard. Oh and Did I Mention the Home Can Come Partially Furnished? This Would Include Eat-In Kitchen Furniture, Living Room Furniture and Ping Pong Table in Basement. Just Bring Your Toothbrush and Move Right In! Newer Hot Water Heater, and HVAC is Serviced Annually. Located Just Steps From Egg Harbor Township‘s Popular Bike and Walking Path. Close to shopping & Shore Points!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
After record low snow in winter 2019-20 as well as a mild winter in 2020-21, this upcoming winter has a higher likelihood of at least reaching…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education appointed La'Quetta Small to be superintendent of schools in a special meeting packed with supporters T…
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents voiced their anger at the Township Council on Tuesday about a proposed alternative-education school that would b…
Somers Point summers without Smitty’s?
Hard Rock wants to build a casino in or near New York City, even as it moves forward with a plan to build another one in North Jersey, about 8…
Two Lower Township police officers have been charged in the theft of bicycles in Cape May, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Atlantic City police on Friday announced the arrests of five city men and the recovery of eight firearms during two investigations.
CAPE MAY POINT — A lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges a monk repeatedly sexually abused a child at a local Catholic retreat in the 1970s.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE