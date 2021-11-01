4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $359,900

YOUR FAMILY'S NEW HOME HAS ARRIVED! Welcome to This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Contemporary Home in Cambridge Crossing! As You Enter This Warm and Welcoming Home, You Will Find a Large Combined Family/Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings. The Welcoming Eat-In Kitchen Features Light Brown Cabinetry, Double Sink and Plenty of Room for Cooking and Entertaining! Powder Room and Coat Closet Also on 1st Floor. Enjoy the Decorative Custom Door that Leads to the Partially Finished Basement. Fully Carpeted in the Finished Section, This is the Perfect Place for the Playroom, Workout Room or Could Easily be Turned into a 5th Bedroom. The Basement Also Features Extra Storage and The Washer and Dryer. The Four Bedrooms on the Second Floor of the Home Are Very Spacious and Full of Bright Sunshine. The Master Bedroom Features Cathedral Ceilings, Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-In Closet, and a Master Bath With Double Sinks. Large Hallway Closet and Attic Complete the Second Level. Situated on a Cul-De-Sac, this Home Has a Multi-Zone Irrigation System, Built in Fire Pit, and Lots of Privacy With the Tree Lined Back Yard. Oh and Did I Mention the Home Can Come Partially Furnished? This Would Include Eat-In Kitchen Furniture, Living Room Furniture and Ping Pong Table in Basement. Just Bring Your Toothbrush and Move Right In! Newer Hot Water Heater, and HVAC is Serviced Annually. Located Just Steps From Egg Harbor Township‘s Popular Bike and Walking Path. Close to shopping & Shore Points!