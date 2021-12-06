 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $350,000

SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME in One of The Most Sought After Neighborhoods in EHT. Featuring 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Bright Eat in Kitchen with Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, a Large Living Room with Built In Fireplace that Leads Out to Your Deck Overlooking the Oversized Fenced in Backyard. The Yard has a Shed, Multi Zone Sprinkler System, a Garden and a Patio Perfect for Sitting Around a Fire Pit and Relaxing. More Than Enough Room to Add a Pool and Still Have Plenty of Yard. Upstairs has a Master Bedroom with EnSuite Bathroom, 3 Additional Large Bedrooms and Another Full Size Bathroom. Peace and Quiet Surround You in This Beautiful Home. Only Minutes to EHT Parks, Play Grounds, Restaurants and Shopping!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News