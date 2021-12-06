4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $350,000

SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME in One of The Most Sought After Neighborhoods in EHT. Featuring 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Bright Eat in Kitchen with Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, a Large Living Room with Built In Fireplace that Leads Out to Your Deck Overlooking the Oversized Fenced in Backyard. The Yard has a Shed, Multi Zone Sprinkler System, a Garden and a Patio Perfect for Sitting Around a Fire Pit and Relaxing. More Than Enough Room to Add a Pool and Still Have Plenty of Yard. Upstairs has a Master Bedroom with EnSuite Bathroom, 3 Additional Large Bedrooms and Another Full Size Bathroom. Peace and Quiet Surround You in This Beautiful Home. Only Minutes to EHT Parks, Play Grounds, Restaurants and Shopping!!