Looking for a 4 bedroom 2.1 Bath, full finished basement with upgrade lot in Fountain Lakes. Ho Ho Here it is.. Formal Dining Room, openlayout, deck off kitchen leading out to endless backyard. Wide Hallway upstairs, master on separate side for privacy. Basement has separateoffice area set up. Bright kitchen, nice size master with double sink. All in the desired Fountain Lakes community. Currently there is a youngfamily renting on Month to Month and actively looking. They have been solid Tenants for over 6 years. Most photos are file before moved in andthe home will show differently. Thank you
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallop, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
OCEAN CITY — The lights stretched on for blocks and blocks Christmas Eve in the Gardens section of Ocean City and beyond, a visible manifestat…
Horece McZeke, 44, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful poss…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is making a last call for pandemic-related energy assistance.
A Pleasantville man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Somers Point man last month, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said…
A Galloway Township man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a fatal boat accident that killed a Mays Landing woman.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted this week to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment De…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE