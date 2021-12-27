4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,900

Looking for a 4 bedroom 2.1 Bath, full finished basement with upgrade lot in Fountain Lakes. Ho Ho Here it is.. Formal Dining Room, openlayout, deck off kitchen leading out to endless backyard. Wide Hallway upstairs, master on separate side for privacy. Basement has separateoffice area set up. Bright kitchen, nice size master with double sink. All in the desired Fountain Lakes community. Currently there is a youngfamily renting on Month to Month and actively looking. They have been solid Tenants for over 6 years. Most photos are file before moved in andthe home will show differently. Thank you