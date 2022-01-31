4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,900

FABULOUS HOUSE DEAL!!! This four bedroom home is located less than 3m away from some of EHT finest shopping and dining!!! Just minutes to Harbor Pine Golf Club. Captivating corner home - New kitchen, with Pool view, POOL, LIKE NEW! new granite kitchen, renovated baths, new carpet throughout, English tile, Great landscaped yard to enjoy this summer. Exterior features- Fenced yard, driveway, solid stone foundation, huge Screened porch w/Bar, XXLarge shed, . Relax next to the New Pool, enjoy Brazilian granite. LED lighting. laundry. HOME WARRANTY for 1year available.