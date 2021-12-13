4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,900

Completely renovated four bedroom and two full bath contemporary home on a beautiful ample lot. This home features alluring hardwood floors throughout, a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, dining room, living room, primary bedroom with a primary full bathroom, three additional spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. But wait, there is more.... The outside of this beautiful home features a spacious enchanting and beautiful backyard perfect for entertaining and outdoor parties. All of this beauty and nobility within minutes of major highways, shopping, recreation and so much more! So what are you waiting for? Call and make your showing appointment today! This beauty will not last long.