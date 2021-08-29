This well cared for home is filled with vintage charm you don't often see. The true pine paneling, artisan Hardwoods, real wood cabinetry and Craftman style ceilings all contribute to the appeal of this Country Farmhouse on 4.8 acres. Sit by your wood burning Fireplace in the Winter, an oasis from the cold, in this private gem of a property. The front to back Living Room can be used for multiple purposes. With a little updating the Kitchen becomes a true farmhouse Kitchen. The eat-in area boasts a large picture window, perfect to sit and enjoy your coffee while watching the wildlife in your own backyard. There is a side entry that opens into another small sitting area or potential Office area off of the Kitchen. Upstairs includes 4 Bedrooms with 2 Bedrooms that can be closed off to become your own private Suite with Full Bath and Sitting Room, Nursery or a private In-Law Suite. Laundry area is upstairs for your convenience. The detached double Garage is equipped with 200 Amps of electricity and the large Shed/Garage in back has electric as well. Perfect for the hobbyist. This home is move in ready, enjoy as is, or update a little to add to its authentic charm. Do not miss! One year Home Warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $349,000
