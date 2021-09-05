OPEN HOUSE Sat. 9/4 10am-12pm. This well cared for home is filled with vintage charm you don't often see. The true pine paneling, artisan Hardwoods, real wood cabinetry and Craftman style ceilings all contribute to the appeal of this Country Farmhouse on 4.8 acres. Sit by your wood burning Fireplace in the Winter, an oasis from the cold, in this private gem of a property. The front to back Living Room can be used for multiple purposes. With a little updating the Kitchen becomes a true farmhouse Kitchen. The eat-in area boasts a large picture window, perfect to sit and enjoy your coffee while watching the wildlife in your own backyard. There is a side entry that opens into another small sitting area or potential Office area off of the Kitchen. Upstairs includes 4 Bedrooms with 2 Bedrooms that can be closed off to become your own private Suite with Full Bath and Sitting Room, Nursery or a private In-Law Suite. Laundry area is upstairs for your convenience. The detached double Garage is equipped with 200 Amps of electricity and the large Shed/Garage in back has electric as well. Perfect for the hobbyist. This home is move in ready, enjoy as is, or update a little to add to its authentic charm. Do not miss! One year Home Warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $339,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have decided guards will not train on or use the boats for at least the remainder of the year.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirteen South Jersey residents who were recently hired by Global Crossing Airlines, aka GlobalX, to serve as its first …
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — Friends and fellow lifeguards sat on the beach and sobbed Tuesday at the spot where a 19-year-old lifeguard was killed by …
MARGATE — Warren and Donna Tasca wish the city never tried to replace the water and sewer main near their North Clermont Avenue home.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally posted on May 13, 2019
MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike that injured seven others Monday afternoon in the South Seaside Park section …
BRIDGETON — Two New Jersey prison guards have been indicted on charges including assault and misconduct after one of the guards entered an inm…
If your payment card numbers were stolen in a massive Wawa data breach, you can now request gift cards or cash under a proposed class action s…
VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way fo…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE