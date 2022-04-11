 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $329,900

This LaCosta Lakes home is waiting for you. Enter to vaulted ceilings. Large living room with double sided fireplace into the family room. Eat-in kitchen, as well as formal dining. Spacious bedrooms, full, finished basement with wet bar and 4th bedroom or home office. Great back yard with in ground swimming pool for entertaining. Make your appointment today! Some TLC needed.

