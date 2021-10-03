4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $309,900

Large home priced right in desirable EHT!!! 4 great sized bedrooms with 3.5 baths! This home features brand new carpets thorough out all 4 bedrooms, hallway and down stairs living and dining rooms. The entire house has been painted including ceilings and trim. Stainless appliances. Eat In Kitchen, Formal Living and Dining rooms. The basement is finished with a full bath and tile floors. Large deck for entertaining which overlooks a patio paver area for the firepit! No one lives behind you so you have the best side of the street! Private with a fully fenced in yard. 2 car garage and family room with hardwood flooring. RUN FAST!!! Bring me an offer!