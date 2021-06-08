 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $309,900

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $309,900

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $309,900

** A BREATH OF FRESH AIR** QUALITY, CONVENIENCE, COMFORT**NEW ROOF** RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS** NEW FLOORING**FRESHLY PAINTED**NEWER APPLIANCES **COVERED FRONT PORCH** CONCRETE DRIVE WAY** This is an excellent opportunity to acquire this beautiful 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms w/ unfinished basement. A gorgeous and flexible layout that allows for functional & modern living. From the moment you step into this spectacular home, you will find a living room flooded with natural sun light adjacent to a large dining room. Brand new kitchen with beautiful white cabinetry, GRANITE and back splash tiles. On the top level, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms. Spacious Master suite w/ walk in closet and it's private bath. Unfinished basement w/high ceiling has potential to be finished & it's perfect spot to set a pool table, make your gym or use it for storage. open clean back yard is perfect for little family gatherings, play ball or have a BBQ with your loved ones. Enjoy the close proximity to theater, restaurants, malls and major highways. Profess your ownership before someone else does. SHOW AND SELL!! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News