4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $309,900

** A BREATH OF FRESH AIR** QUALITY, CONVENIENCE, COMFORT**NEW ROOF** RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS** NEW FLOORING**FRESHLY PAINTED**NEWER APPLIANCES **COVERED FRONT PORCH** CONCRETE DRIVE WAY** This is an excellent opportunity to acquire this beautiful 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms w/ unfinished basement. A gorgeous and flexible layout that allows for functional & modern living. From the moment you step into this spectacular home, you will find a living room flooded with natural sun light adjacent to a large dining room. Brand new kitchen with beautiful white cabinetry, GRANITE and back splash tiles. On the top level, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms. Spacious Master suite w/ walk in closet and it's private bath. Unfinished basement w/high ceiling has potential to be finished & it's perfect spot to set a pool table, make your gym or use it for storage. open clean back yard is perfect for little family gatherings, play ball or have a BBQ with your loved ones. Enjoy the close proximity to theater, restaurants, malls and major highways. Profess your ownership before someone else does. SHOW AND SELL!! View More