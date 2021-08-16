 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $304,900

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $304,900

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $304,900

THIS IS IT!!!!! Your Search for the PERFECT Home is RIGHT HERE!!!! Welcome to this beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 FULL BATH home located in one of the most sought after locations in Egg Harbor Township! Minutes away from the World Famous Ocean City Boardwalk, Beautiful Beaches, and the Bay for easy boat access. VERY Well maintained home with a BRAND NEW Roof, Gutters, Kitchen Floors, and Back Door. Windows, Downstairs bath, and Master Bath done in 2015. Hot Water Heater replaced in 2014. Oh, and THERE IS A POOL. DON'T MISS OUT! THE SELLER IS ONLY DOING A WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY THE 21ST FROM (10 AM - 2 PM) AND SUNDAY THE 22ND FROM (1 PM - 3 PM)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News