This well maintained, spacious 4bd, 2.5 bath colonial is located in a nice, quiet neighborhood - the Shires. Conveniently located near the shopping, banking, great schools, shore attractions and more. This spacious home offers 2,175 sq ft of comfortable living space. As soon as you walk in you have a bright living room to the right and a dinning room to your left. Ahead is a hallway leading to the kitchen and a large family room. Hardwood floors throughout and tiles in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Open floor plan allows for sizeable friend and family gatherings. Imagine cooking in your cozy kitchen and than relaxing in your family/rec room in front of the fireplace with your guests. How about the summer gatherings on your patio right out of the kitchen slider door? The fenced in backyard that backs up to the woods for added privacy is large enough for the kids and furry friends to frolic in too. Plenty of room for a swing, trampoline, pool or a garden - you pick. Shed in the backyard and an attic for extra storage. Newer appliances. There're solar panels on the roof which drastically lower the electric bill. The monthly solar lease is $100/month. More info about the solar lease will be provided by the end of the week. THE PICTURES WERE TAKEN PRIOR TO THE TENANT MOVING IN. There's a tenant. The lease expires on 8/3/2021. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $300,000
