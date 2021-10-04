 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $299,000

***NEW LISTING ALERT - 4 BR 2 BATH IN-GROUND POOL LARGE LOT in EHT. The best of ALL worlds with old world charm coupled with modern amenities and finishes. You can't help but feel at home from the moment you walk in! First floor bedroom with full bathroom and 3 large bedrooms w/full bath upstairs. One works perfectly as an office if you don't need the 4th bedroom. Sip your coffee in the cozy sun porch, use as a play room for your kids, possibilities are endless! Built ins throughout show the charm and stature of this gem. Closets galore, HUGE pantry, incredible remodeled kitchen, new flooring, tasteful upgrades. Inground pool with an expansive yard that breathes a country setting; peaceful and tranquil yet centrally located. Not your cookie cutter home; so unique and ready for YOU to make it your own! Won't last! Schedule your private tour today!

