4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $298,500

WELCOME HOME to this adorable well maintained Ranch style home situated on a 1.6 Acre lot. This 4 Bedroom 2 Full bath home offers a split floor plan with Nice size Master bedroom on one end with master bath and 3 nice sized bedrooms on the opposite end with another Full Bath. Home has beautiful new laminate flooring throughout. Brand new Gas Stove with Air Fryer and Wifi!!! Laundry utility room with washer and dryer and a tankless hot water heater. Spacious yard with plenty of room for gardening and recreation. This Home is a Must See!