4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $274,900

BACK UP OFFERS ONLY. Don’t judge a book by its cover! Though the home looks small based on the front photo, it is over 2000 sq. Ft. This 4BD 2BA home is located on 1 acre of property. It’s completely fenced in and very private. The kitchen was beautifully updated with soft close drawers and cabinets, granite, SS appliances and tile floors. Both full baths have also been remodeled.The dining room is located off the kitchen and is a great size with hardwood floors. Upstairs has 3 BDs along with a full bath. The lower level consists of a huge living room with custom built in bookcases and an entertainment center. There is a large laundry room which also has another full bath. Sit back and enjoy your morning coffee in the oversized sunroom which has tiled floors, skylights, a gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows, perfect for looking out into the backyard and enjoying the privacy. There is also a large 4th BD (20’6 X 20’7) with several closets and it’s own entrance. This could be a perfect setup for extended family or an in law suite. Outside features include 3 zone sprinklers, walking paths, a fire pit, shed and a finished yoga room. There is also a nice sized screened in porch. Hurry this will not last, this is subject to current tenants needing 60 days notice to vacate the home.