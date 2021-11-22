BACK UP OFFERS ONLY. Don’t judge a book by its cover! Though the home looks small based on the front photo, it is over 2000 sq. Ft. This 4BD 2BA home is located on 1 acre of property. It’s completely fenced in and very private. The kitchen was beautifully updated with soft close drawers and cabinets, granite, SS appliances and tile floors. Both full baths have also been remodeled.The dining room is located off the kitchen and is a great size with hardwood floors. Upstairs has 3 BDs along with a full bath. The lower level consists of a huge living room with custom built in bookcases and an entertainment center. There is a large laundry room which also has another full bath. Sit back and enjoy your morning coffee in the oversized sunroom which has tiled floors, skylights, a gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows, perfect for looking out into the backyard and enjoying the privacy. There is also a large 4th BD (20’6 X 20’7) with several closets and it’s own entrance. This could be a perfect setup for extended family or an in law suite. Outside features include 3 zone sprinklers, walking paths, a fire pit, shed and a finished yoga room. There is also a nice sized screened in porch. Hurry this will not last, this is subject to current tenants needing 60 days notice to vacate the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An Ocean City police sergeant was indicted Tuesday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
ABSECON — CVS Pharmacy’s location at 601 White Horse Pike closed Wednesday.
A Philadelphia priest sexually abused a teen at Cardinal Dougherty High School in the 1980s and also took the boy on a trip to Margate, where …
ATLANTIC CITY — City and state officials Thursday morning hailed the groundbreaking for the new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue as the start to endi…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police say a Somers Point man doused himself in rubbing alcohol and set himself on fire at a city gas station.
STONE HARBOR — In this affluent community, where even modest homes sell for more than $1 million, owners in one neighborhood hope an ordinance…
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
EGG HARBOR CITY — JoJo Bermudez arrived at Cedar Creek High School in a talkative mood Saturday.
A West Wildwood police officer faces charges, including burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault after he was arrested Nov. 14,…
-
- 2 min to read
Egg Harbor Township police Chief Michael Hughes was a detective when the bodies of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts w…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE