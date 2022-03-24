4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $2,850

Beautiful executive home for rent in well maintained community. This 3000+ sq. ft. home offers 4 BR, 3 1/2 BA, front and rear staircase, fireplace in the Family room, Dining Room, Office/Living Rm & sunroom. Kitchen has stainless Appliances, Corian Countertops and Hardwood Flooring. Laundry on first floor. Oversized Garage with an extra side entry door. A Full Finished Basement which includes a Full Bath and plenty of living space and storage. The home has custom paint. The home has a security system that a Tenant can connect if they choose. Basement is not permitted to be used as a sleeping area but is a great Family/Recreational area. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. Owner will be responsible for the irrigation system but tenant must use the system to keep the property maintained properly. Listing agent to run background/credit and will prepare lease. $35 per adult for application fee. Minimum 12 month lease. Longer lease an option. Property professionally managed by listing agent. Current tenants vacating June 30th. Need 30 days for turnover so we are looking for 8/1 move in. 1 1/2 months security required. Any pet would need to be approved and pet rent would be required. No guarantee on pet being accepted. No smoking of any substance inside property. 24 Hr. Notice needed for showings. Some Pictures represent home prior to current tenant move in. Others shown as seen now.