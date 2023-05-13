Don't miss this 3 story townhouse in Bayport Condominium! This unit features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.2 baths, huge windows for natural sunlight, sliding doors leading out to your balcony to sit and relax on. Property is fully gutted to the studs and needs a full reno. Now is the perfect opportunity to own this condo with TONS of potential! Being sold AS IS, WHERE IS, Buyer is responsible for all inspections, CO, & certifications. All information & property details set forth in this listing, including all utilities & all room dimensions are approximate, are deemed reliable but not guaranteed & should be independently verified if any person intends to engage in a transaction based upon it. Seller/current owner does not represent and/or guarantee that all property information & details have been provided in this MLS listing.