4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $1,695,000

Location, Location, Location! With over 131 feet of waterfront, this 4BD/3BA, Seaview Harbor home guarantees panoramic views of the beach, inlet and the bay from all three floors of living space. Built for hosting at the shore, the first floor features a large entertaining space with gas fireplace, guest bedroom with full bath, and laundry room. The open second floor living space takes full advantage of the views, with custom granite kitchen, maple hardwood floors, and two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The third floor is a private master retreat, featuring a large custom bath with jacuzzi tub huge closet, and another large deck. Floating dock system with 3 boat slips including electric/water hookups makes enjoying the active Seaview Harbor living a boater dream! Extras include a 2-car garage, 3 zoned heat and AC, outside shower, outdoor hot tub ,vinyl exterior decking. This home also has solar panels making this an energy efficient home (with an average of $114 per month for electric ). Brand new full house generator has been installed .