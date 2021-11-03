 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $1,489,000

Welcome to Seaview Harbor a WATERFRONT community / marina. This Mediterranean style custom built home features a terracotta roof, stone columns, imported sidewalk and driveway pavers. This luxurious home includes 4 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms and multiple fire places. Convenient dumbwaiter runs from garage to kitchen for your groceries. there is a 50' boat slip, 2 jet ski docs, private beach, clubhouse with pool and fine dining. There is a 3rd level indoor observatory with breathtaking views. Exterior features include a massive mahogany party deck with a hot tub that leads to the bulkhead, 2 connecting fish ponds and outdoor shower. This gem is a boaters paradise.

