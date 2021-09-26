4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $0

The Eastover by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,169 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Eastover is everything youre looking for, without compromise. Off the foyer is the flex room, use this space as a dining room, home office or childrens play area! The kitchen with a modern island opens up to the dining area and great room, you will never miss a beat. Upstairs, the four bedrooms provide enough space for everyone, and the second floor laundry room simplifies an everyday chore!