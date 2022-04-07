4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $99,999

EHT is mailing address only, Buttonwood MHP located in New Gretna, Burlington County. Affordable as either a primary or 2nd home, and only 1.5 miles from GSP, this doublewide mobile home offers plenty of room for the whole family., 4 large bedrooms, 5th bedroom is perfect for an office. Light and bright eat in kitchen, living room with woodburning stove, additional pellet stove in laundry/mudroom both included. Master bedroom did have 2nd bathroom, you can add it back if you like. Located on the largest lot in the development, siding,roof and flooring are all less than 5 y.o.. Furniture can be included if buyer desires. Pets are ermitted, no aggressive dogs per owner. Call today to take a look